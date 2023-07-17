Santa Barbara Symphony’s Genre-Expansive New Season

Reviving classics like Beethoven and Gershwin while still pushing the boundaries of typical symphonic performances, Santa Barbara Symphony will kick off the 2023-24 season in October.

“The Symphony is for everyone, and the new season offers us an unprecedented opportunity to continue to attract classical music aficionados as well as music lovers of all genres,” said Kathryn Martin, President and CEO of the Symphony.

The season includes seven shows that will showcase Symphony Music & Artistic Director Nir Kabaretti’s talents and bring a little something for everyone to The Granada Theatre stage.

“It’s an exciting time for me as an artistic director and for our musicians, as traditional symphonic music is inspired and influenced by diverse cultures, and an expansive range of contemporary musical genres,” Kabaretti said.

Over 100 local singers will help start the season off on a grand note with the Beethoven Symphony No. 9 opening show, bringing the famous 200-year-old work to harmonious life. From there, the Symphony will feature a Grammy–winning string trio and put their spin on Broadway tunes, opera, klezmer, jazz, and Hollywood soundtracks. They’ll also keep up community collaborations, accompanying a ballet and a rock band amid their regular monthly shows.

Read the full schedule below:

Beethoven 9: An Ode To Joy, Hope & Community

Saturday, October 14, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 15, at 3 p.m.

State Street Ballet Presents Giselle (Bonus)

Saturday, October 21, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 22, at 2 p.m.

The Doublewide Kings And The Symphony Celebrate the Music of Van Morrison (Bonus)

Saturday, November 11, at 7:30 p.m.

Musical E-Motion: Featuring Time for Three

Part of the California Festival: A Celebration of New Music

Saturday, November 18, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, November 19, at 3 p.m.

New Year’s Eve With The Symphony: Timeless Classics – A Celebration of Pop, Rock & Broadway

Sunday, December 31, 8:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Opera At The Symphony: Fan Favorites

Featuring Opera Santa Barbara soloists

Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 21, 2024 at 3 p.m.

Serenade For Romance: Valentine’s Week!

Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 3 p.m.

An Oscar Celebration: Favorite Film Clips With Live Orchestra

In collaboration with the Granada Synergy Series

Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 17, 2024 at 3 p.m.

Mahler Meets Klezmer: Titans Of Sound

Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, April 21, 2024, at 3 p.m.

Rhapsody In Blue @ 100: Jazz Comes To The Symphony

Artist Residency in collaboration with the Lobero Theatre

Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 7:30 pm and Sunday, May 19, 2024, at 3 p.m.

Season subscriptions are available here, in a four-concert package for $112 or all seven for $184. Single show tickets go on sale September 1 at thesymphony.org.