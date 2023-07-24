Farmworker Resource Center Kick-off & Resource Fair

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On Sunday, July 23, the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board and the County of Santa Barbara Department of Social Services will host a Farmworker Resource Center Kick-off Event and Resource Fair.

The presentation will start at 2 p.m. with a resource fair to follow until 4 p.m. at the Workforce Resource Center located at 1410 South Broadway in Santa Maria. The agenda includes a welcome ceremony, the unveiling of the mobile Farmworker Resource Center, commentary from elected officials, and a resource fair. The event welcomes farmworkers and their families, employers (growers), and community-based organizations.

“The event aims at connecting farmworkers to valuable resources provided by our community partners,” said Luis Servin, Executive Director for the Workforce Development Board. “Our objective is to establish trust and strong connections with farmworkers, employers, and community partners.”

The program will be available in English, Spanish, and Mixteco. Speakers include Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board Executive Director Luis Servin, Supervisor Joan Hartmann, Supervisor Bob Nelson, and Farmworker Program Coordinator Cesar Guerrero. Following the presentation, the resource fair will feature dozens of booths providing resources from the County, community-based organizations, and community colleges all offering services and information to farmworkers. Each organization will have English and Spanish speakers available.

Community-based organizations wanting to have a table to offer free resources can register at Eventbrite: https://SBCFWRC.eventbrite.com

COUNTY EXECUTIVE OFFICE

105 E. Anapamu St., Fourth Floor, Santa Barbara CA 93101 (805) 568-3400 FAX (805) 568-3414

The mobile Farmworker Resource Center (FWRC) will provide outreach and referrals, in collaboration with trusted community partners. The FWRC will conduct outreach countywide, serving as a one-stop shop providing information and resource in areas such as employment, education, financial assistance, emergency supportive services, and health and human services, among others. The FWRC is a mobile center so will be able to travel throughout the county. Offering office hours in various locations (including evenings and weekends), availability for outreach events, and the ability to quickly deploy to respond to emergencies.

To contact the Farmworker Resource Center, email FWRC@SBCWDB.org or call (805) 614-1244 or visit www.countyofsb.org/FWRC.

For information about Santa Barbara County Workforce Development Board, go to www.sbcwdb.org.