As per usual Nick Welsh nails it in Angry Poodle Barbecue! Yang’s paycheck is obscene. More than $48,000 a month to do what? Why was this increase approved? The students, TAs, teachers, librarians, custodians, gardeners, maintenance workers, etc. should have gotten raises, not him.

I’m presuming there are plenty of local architects and builders up to the task of building rational and community minded (and green?) housing. Local.

So glad to hear Munger Hall is in the dustbin, where it deserves to be!