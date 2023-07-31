MPOX Awareness and Vaccination

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (SBCPHD) reminds residents about the importance of receiving the two doses of Jynneos vaccine for optimal protection against Mpox. Local data reveals that only about half of Santa Barbara County residents who have received a first dose of Mpox vaccine is still in need of a second dose for the optimum level of vaccination. As the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) continues to monitor Mpox, they have recently detected one positive wastewater sample for Mpox in several cities of California, including Santa Barbara.

“The single positive finding of Mpox in Santa Barbara City’s wastewater in July does not mean that Mpox is spreading in our community. So far Santa Barbara County has not had any confirmed cases in 2023. The best way to protect yourself is to get two doses of the Jynneos vaccine. We welcome you to attend our upcoming events offering free Mpox vaccinations,” said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Public Health Officer.

Vaccination for Mpox is effective and important not just for you, but also for your partners.

Along with vaccination, you can prevent the spread of Mpox by…

Being aware of, and talking to your sexual partner(s) about, any recent illness and newunexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, especially on thegenitals and on or around the anus. Avoiding close contact, including hugging, kissing, cuddling, and sexual activity withpeople who have symptoms, like sores or rashes. Visit the CDPH Mpox Q&A aboutways to reduce your chances of being exposed if you are sexually active. Avoid sharing materials (e.g., towels, fetish gear, sex toys, and toothbrushes) withsomeone who has Mpox. Washing your hands often with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Ready to get vaccinated? Free Jynneos vaccination against Mpox will be available at our upcoming “Back-to-School Health Fairs.” No appointment is needed and vaccination for Mpox and COVID will be available. The series of health fairs will be at the Santa Maria Health Care Center at 2115 Centerpointe Pkwy, Santa Maria on Tuesday, August 8th, 2023, 11am-3pm; Santa Barbara Health Care Center at 345 Camino del Remedio, Santa Barbara on Wednesday August 9th, 2023, 4pm-7pm; and at Lompoc Health Care Center at 301 North “R” St, Lompoc on Thursday August 10th, 2023 11am-4pm.

For the most up-to-date information about monkeypox symptoms, prevention, vaccination opportunities, and seeking care in Santa Barbara County, visit the County Public Health Monkeypox webpage.