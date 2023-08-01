CELEBRATE PRIDE AT THE BEACH WITH COMMUNITY-WIDE FESTIVAL

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

Santa Barbara, CA – Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is thrilled to announce this year’s Pacific Pride Festival will be held on Saturday, August 26th, 11am – 7pm at Chase Palm Park Field in Santa Barbara.

“This year’s festival finds us at a time when an increase in attacks against members of the LGBTQ+ community, both nationally and locally, have targeted those we love through legislation and acts of intimidation,” says Kristin Flickinger, Executive Director of PPF. By highlighting the continued importance of celebration during what can be a difficult time, PPF seeks to ignite a feeling of togetherness, joy and strength throughout the larger community. “Pride is about celebrating each individual in their fullness. The PPF Pride Committee along with our entire board and staff are excited to again collaborate with dozens of organizations and leaders across Santa Barbara County to ensure all of the LGBTQ+ community feel safe, loved and celebrated at this year’s Pacific Pride Festival.”

By celebrating the many facets of the LGBTQ+ community, the 2023 Pacific Pride Festival will again prioritize the themes of Belonging and Access, working to ensure all are able to participate in the fullness of Pride and feel comfortable and safe doing so. Accommodations for language access will include Spanish interpretation and translation as well as ASL translation. Also, back by popular demand is a designated raised platform developed to allow for those in wheelchairs to view on-stage talent without issue.

This all-day Pride at the Beach event is free and open to all ages. With safety as a top priority this year, festival grounds will feature on-site security as well as safe spaces for folks to enjoy themselves in carved out areas focused on Arts, Health, Outdoors, Spirituality, Social Justice and more!

The Pacific Pride Festival will also feature a full line up of live entertainment including headliner, Calypso Jeté Balmain, accomplished entertainer and Mother for the House of Balmain. Throughout the day there will also be mini events happening around the festival grounds. There will also be food trucks on hand and a vibrant beer garden as well as an exciting sober space aptly named, “Sparkletown”.

Attendees are encouraged to use public transportation as parking will be very limited. To donate, volunteer, and find out more about the Pacific Pride Festival as well as events planned throughout Pride Week, visit PacificPrideFoundation.org.

Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) is a leading LGBTQ+ center between Los Angeles and San Francisco, serving more than 6,000 people each year throughout all of Santa Barbara County. With offices in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara, PPF partners with 35 educational and nonprofit agencies to provide a dynamic range of health, prevention, and social service programs, including programs for LGBTQ+ youth and older adults, counseling services, opioid response services, sensitivity and competency trainings, community events and advocacy on LGBTQ+ issues.

For more information or to make a donation please visit pacificpridefoundation.org.