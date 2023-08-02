Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation Gives Landmark Building a Lift Just in Time for Fiesta

When lucky guests attend the sold out Courthouse Legacy Foundation Fiesta Party on Saturday, they’ll be looking out not just at the sights and sounds of Fiesta’s Las Noches de Ronda performances on the courthouse steps, but also at the recent conservation and restoration work performed on the Sunken Garden side of the Great Arch of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse as a direct result of the nonprofit organization’s advocacy and fundraising efforts.

An unsightly dark biological growth and pollution that stained and degraded the sandstone has been removed, letting the rich golden hue of the beautiful sandstone see the light once again. The interior walls were also cleaned and the original wrought iron grilles and ornamentation on the windows were painted, and board president Angelique Davis reports, “the project was completed on time and on budget.”

“The results of the surface treatment are extraordinary,” said Davis. “It’s amazing to once again see the sandstone as it appeared almost 100 years ago.”

The work, which began in April, was done by specialty conservators experienced with historic structures as outlined by the Department of the Interior’s Standards for a National Historic Landmark.

“We are grateful for generous donations from the Outhwaite Foundation and many community supporters who made this work possible,” stated Davis. “Without their generous support, we could not continue to give the Courthouse the attention and care it requires.” For more information, see sbclf.org.