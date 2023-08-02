Single Tickets for UC Santa Barbara Arts & Lectures 2023-24 Season to go on Sale Friday

Single non-subscription tickets to the UCSB Arts & Lectures 2023-24 season will go on sale Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m. The Arts & Lectures season will be filled with world-class cultural and artistic events, from lectures and conversations with today’s thought leaders to talented performances by the world’s most accomplished dancers, singers, musicians and performers.

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Nickel Creek on October 8 | Credit: Courtesy

The 2023-24 season will begin on Sunday, October 1 with a concert and opening night festivities featuring the debut of five-time Grammy-winner, Jacob Collier. The week will continue with the Martha Graham Dance Company on October 4 and Americana heroes Nickel Creek with special guest Hawktail on October 8. The classical trio of Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Lisa Batiashvili and Gautier Capuçon will also arrive on October 10 to kick off another remarkable season of the Great Performances series.

Throughout the month of October continuing into 2024 there will be lectures and performances from talented dancers, singers, musicians, and performers..

There are more than 45 experiences to choose from, with something that appeals to everyone. To secure the best seats and have access to the most popular events, now is the time to make plans and purchase tickets.

To order tickets, call the UCSB Arts & Lectures box office at (805) 893-3535 or purchase online here beginning Friday, August 4 at 10 a.m.