Water Main Breaks Wednesday Afternoon on Santa Barbara’s San Rafael Avenue 

City Public Works Director Says Crews Should Have Main Repaired and Affected Mesa Residents’ Water Services Restored by Midnight

Crews were on-site dealing with a broken water main on San Rafael Street in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon, August 2, 2023. | Credit: Callie Fausey
By
Wed Aug 02, 2023 | 5:33pm

A water main break occurred on the 100-200 block of  San Rafael Avenue on Santa Barbara’s Mesa around 1 p.m. Wednesday, leaving residents within a three-block area without water services. Water has flowed for hours down the neighborhood’s streets toward Shoreline Drive. 

As of 5 p.m., city crews are still on-site. At 4:30 p.m., Underground Service Alert crews completed underground utilities location and marking services, which is required before city crews dig. 

According to Santa Barbara Public Works Director Cliff Maurer, crews are currently locating and evaluating the break. Unless something out of the ordinary is discovered, repairs should be completed and water services restored between 10 p.m. and midnight, Maurer said.

Thu Aug 03, 2023 | 02:33am
