Laughter Is Healing: Nurse Blake at Santa Barbara’s Granada Theatre

Blake Lynch, better known by his stage name “Nurse Blake,” has amassed more than four million social media followers who all share the same laughs over his comedic comments that he uses to cope with the seriousness of being a nurse. On August 11, The Granada Theatre will be full of this same laughter when Nurse Blake stops by on his 100-show Shock Advised comedy tour.

Lynch began performing comedy through social media as a coping mechanism, but now, with the success it has brought him, he has been able to connect to nurses (and other fans) worldwide and bring joy to people in professions that may not be as lighthearted as others.

Blake Lynch is “Nurse Blake,” a comedy show coming to the Granada on Aug. 11 | Credit: Courtesy

“I didn’t get into nursing to be a comedian. It just happened organically. But being a nurse, we all use humor to get through our tough shifts, so I think that nurses are natural comedians. Since starting my Nurse Blake social media channels back in 2017, I realized that nurses not only enjoy communicating on social media but also at live events. I started my first tour in 2018 with five cities, and that has now grown to over 100,” said Lynch.

Seemingly aimed at the nursing industry, Nurse Blake’s comedy will be a treat for all comedy lovers. Take it as an opportunity to treat yourself to a night out with your friends, dressing up, being in good company and, of course, laughing. Do it for Nurse Blake — for him, it’s the best part of the shows.

“My favorite part about touring is seeing all the large groups that come to my shows. They typically arrive in party buses of groups of 10 to 20; they dress up, make T-shirts, and are ready to have the best night ever,” said Lynch.

“Comedy is healing,” said Lynch. “I enjoy finding humor in the nursing profession and creating jokes and skits so that other nurses can relate to it. … It’s easy to feel alone sometimes working in such a demanding profession, so it’s great connecting with other professionals either online or at my shows.”

Nurses, especially, do not miss Nurse Blake and a night of undoubtful relatability. Catch Nurse Blake at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.) on Friday, August 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.