Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage HospitalEarn Five-Star Rating for Quality Care & Patient Safety

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

SANTA BARBARA—Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital (SBCH) and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital (GVCH) have earned a five-star rating, the highest rating possible, on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) 2023 quality star rating report.

SBCH and GVCH are among 10 percent of surveyed U.S. hospitals that received five stars, the highest rating.



“Our priority every day is to deliver the best possible care to all our patients,” said Dr. Babji Mesipam, Chief Medical Quality Officer for Cottage Health. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s commitment to delivering quality care and patient safety at all levels of our organization.”



The CMS rating system was designed to increase healthcare transparency and help patients make informed decisions when selecting a hospital. Hospitals report quality data to CMS through multiple reporting programs. The overall star rating uses quality measures across five areas: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care. The CMS five-star ratings were announced on the heels of other recent Cottage Health accolades, including Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital’s recent Get With The Guidelines® -Stroke Rural Bronze recognition.



For more information on the Star Ratings program, visit the CMS website here. To learn more about Cottage Health’s quality initiatives, visit cottagehealth.org/quality.