Solvang Senior Center Announces Upcoming Programs

Solvang, California—Solvang Senior Center is expanding options for seniors, attracting larger class sizes and expanding opportunities to explore the community and make new friends. Weekly offerings include exercise classes and social groups. For those looking to improve their health or stay in shape, the Center offers Arthritis Exercise as well as Yoga and Pedal Power classes to get you moving. Seniors can spark their competitive instincts with Maj Jongg and Bridge or tap into their creative side with Art Class or Beginning Ukulele. The Book Club is currently reading The Alice Network and meets twice a month for discussion. Members looking for social connection can join Conversation Circles lead by Ian Jacobsen meeting next on August 14th.

“We are very excited about our “Museum Crawl” this August starting August 11th,” exclaims the Center’s Executive Director Ellen Albertoni. “The program will explore three local museums: the Elverhoj Museum, the Amber & Viking Museum and the Wildling Museum. Each Friday, we will take ten members to tour one of the local museums followed by lunch at a nearby restaurant.” Those interested in joining the Crawl can contact the Center at (805) 688-3973 to sign up.

Beginning in September, the Center will kick off a Health and Wellbeing Lecture Series. From mid-September through mid-November, four lectures will cover a variety of topics related to active aging and wellbeing. The series will kick off on September 12th with Kandice Hawes and Sue Taylor from Farmacy presenting Cannabis Basics for Active Aging Adults: An Introduction to Medical Use. This lecture will offer seniors who are new to cannabis with accurate, evidence-based information that will help them make informed decisions about its potential use. Three additional lectures will round out the series, with the final class in November led by a registered Associate Marriage Family Therapist who will offer helpful strategies in a From Thriving to Surviving: Senior Mental Health Basics presentation. The Center invites all community members to join and RSVP by emailing ssctr@verizon.net. Limited seating will be available.

On Sunday, October 29th, the Center will have their annual Alisal Breakfast Ride Fundraiser. After a wagon ride to the Alisal Adobe, complete with Alisal Ranch’s famous pancake breakfast, guests can bid on a selection of live auction items with proceeds going towards the Center’s new building.

The Solvang Senior Center is moving forward with plans to build a new permanent building, replacing the current modular structure with a 4,725 square-foot two-story building. “Our new facility will allow us to expand programs, including developing intergenerational programming. The building will allow enough room to hold multiple concurrent classes” said Center President Jim Richardson. The project’s construction plans are in the permitting process. Once construction begins, the Center’s daily activities will relocate to the Legion Wing of the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Solvang.

The Center’s capital campaign has raised over $3,300,000, approximately 90% of the total amount needed towards covering all costs associated with the construction of the building and furnishings to ensure it will be outfitted with state-of-the-art features important for its long-term use by the community. Santa Ynez Valley residents wishing to support the campaign can contact Executive Director Ellen Albertoni or visit www.solvangseniorcenter.org to learn how to help the Center reach its financial goal.