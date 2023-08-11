Wellness Entrepreneur Patricia Bragg Dies at Age 94

Patricia Bragg, a name associated with apple cider vinegar and other “live” foods, died on August 10 at the age of 94, the company announced on Friday. Bragg had been CEO of the company for more than 40 years and established it “as a leading natural consumer packaged goods brand,” the press release stated.

She was born Patricia Pendleton in the Bay Area in 1929, moving to Southern California and meeting Robert C. Bragg, whom she married in 1952. He was the son of Paul C. Bragg, who was something of a controversial health and fitness lecturer, according to Wikipedia. Paul C. Bragg started the precursor company to Bragg Live Food Products LLC in 1912, according to the company. Bragg’s is now located in Goleta’s Winchester Canyon.

Patricia Bragg remained involved in the company after her husband’s death, assuming control of the company in the 1970s. She partnered with her father-in-law to advocate for healthful lifestyle choices and holistic well-being, until Paul Bragg’s death in 1976. As CEO, Patricia added product lines such as flavored apple-cider-vinegar drinks — fermented beverages that contain living microorganisms and are “live” — and nutritional yeast seasoning.

In 2019, the company was purchased by a consortium of investors, including family friend Katy Perry. Patricia opened the Patricia and Paul Bragg Foundation the same year which funds grants to nonprofits working to “improve the lives of people, animals, and the planet.”