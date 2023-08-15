Build a Day Trip Around the Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service

(Santa Barbara, Calif.) — World-class beaches and the enchanting American Riviera await attendees to the 2023 Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 9 and 10. The event, which is one of just two sea glass festivals on the West Coast, coalesces around collectors and artists who are inspired by natural beauty, beachcombing and the alchemy of creating precious art from found objects in nature.

For the first time, the annual festival will be held at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, and continuing with tradition, it will include stunning collections, hand-crafted jewelry and visual art and informative speakers on sea glass hunting, identification and craftsmanship.

Art director/Festival organizer Karen Clark said, “As if a visit to Santa Barbara is ever a hard choice, we make it even easier by offering a great experience for sea glass enthusiasts from up and down the coast and around the world. You can shop a juried selection of artists, view enviable treasures and attend skills workshops offering hands-on lessons and valuable takeaways to use at home.”

Sea glass lovers all over the globe pine for the “Sea Glass & Ocean Treasures from around the World” calendar, a publication of the Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival available at https://www.santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com/.

EXPERIENCE SANTA BARBARA SEA GLASS & OCEAN ARTS FESTIVAL

Rich with amenities and coastal beauty, Santa Barbara is a premier destination for beach getaways, particularly when the annual Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival draws beach-lovers from around the world to the area.

Curated for Excellence — Juried sea glass and ocean-inspired art from around the world is featured throughout the festival for shoppers and admirers.

Enter to Win — Does your precious find stand out among worldly sea glass treasures? Enter the Sunday sea glass and ocean arts contest for a chance to win prizes and pride for your flashiest finds.

Sea Glass Brain Trust — Knowledge is power, and expert speakers Sage Harmon and Jo Fry will deliver her sea glass talks— “Iconic Beach Finds” and “What did I find?” —to explain the phenomenon of sea glass and help attendees to identify the mysterious history of their own favorite pieces.

Hands-on Skills Building — Signature sea glass jewelry artisans and ocean artists will deliver multiple workshops each day, instructing attendees on how to transform their beachcombing into hand-crafted jewelry. Sign up for workshops in wire tying and charm bracelet creation to take home valuable skills—and your own jewelry—from your festival experience. (Workshops for a separate fee)

New Artist-Created Merchandise — Check out collectors items like the limited-edition 2023 festival T-shirts, totes and the World Sea Glass Calendar, featuring unique pieces discovered all over the globe from 21 artists

Festival hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The venue is the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, located at 150 N. Kellogg Ave in Santa Barbara.

Admission is $7 for adults and free for those under 12 years old. Two-day passes are $12. Parking is free.

BUY TICKETS ONLINE and skip the line or learn more at: https://www.santabarbaraseaglassandoceanartsfestival.com/.

ABOUT Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival

This festival is the only one of its kind in Southern California, and one of two on the west coast alone. Rooted in the community, the festival’s values ring true in the collaboration with local artists, the venue location, a commitment to going green, the dedicated committee of event planners, and through partnerships with non-profit organizations. Whether you’re an artist or a shopper, a collector or an admirer of sea glass, local or just visiting; there’s a little bit of something for everyone.