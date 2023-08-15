Shauna Quill Named New President-CEO of the Music Academy in Santa Barbara

As Scott Reed prepares to retire after a very successful 12th season as president and CEO of the Music Academy, the organization has named Shauna Quill, currently serving as the Executive Director of the New York Youth Symphony (NYYS), as its new President and CEO beginning November 1.

Trained as a flutist, Quill joined NYYS in the fall of 2011, and during her tenure the organization won a Grammy Award for Best Orchestral Performance for its first professional recording; they developed an international touring program; as well as a Musical Theater Songwriting and the Crescendo orchestral program for NYC students ages 10-18. The group had increased national exposure, with performances on CBS Sunday Morning, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and CNN.

“I am thrilled and honored to have been chosen to lead the Music Academy into its next era,” stated Quill, who was Executive Director of the University of Chicago Presents prior to her position at NYYS. “I am grateful for the support of the board, faculty, and staff with whom I met during this process. Their passion for the arts and arts education perfectly matches my experience in uplifting artists throughout my career. The Music Academy offers transformational opportunities for its fellows and alumni and I cannot wait to further explore the possibilities ahead.”

Quill has a personal connection to the Music Academy as well: NancyBell Coe, the organization’s CEO prior to Reed, is a longtime mentor to Quill, and they worked together at the Aspen Music Festival & School. “The symmetry of having an opportunity to build on the manifold achievements of NancyBell, Scott, and the MA community is an aspect of the new post I find particularly gratifying,” Quill said.

“After a very competitive search process with more than 50 qualified applicants, we are thrilled that the board, faculty, and administration of the Music Academy have unanimously selected Shauna Quill as our new CEO. We very much look forward to working together to bring her vision for young musicians to a new era of the Music Academy, building on her brilliant track record of success,” said Music Academy board chair Maurice Singer.

“Shauna Quill is a charismatic and compelling force in the world of music education. Her vast experience and great success working with young aspiring musicians speaks for itself,” said Music Academy teaching artist Glenn Dicterow. “Indeed, her reputation as one of the top arts administrators in our country, plus her ten-year history at the helm of the New York Youth Symphony, is extremely impressive. On behalf of the faculty, we very much look forward to welcoming Shauna Quill into our Music Academy family.”