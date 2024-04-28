Alex Cuba Embraces His Original Sound

Alex Cuba, born Alexis Puentes, thrives on a free-flowing creative process. The Cuban-Canadian singer-songwriter “receives” his inspiration in moments when music is the last thing on his mind. If he’s on a plane and an idea strikes, he’ll retreat to the bathroom and record the melody. “Way up in the sky, you know,” he laughed. “Close to God, I guess.”

Cuba’s commitment to artistic freedom has fueled a remarkable career with nearly 100 million streams and a shelf overflowing with accolades — a Grammy, four Latin Grammys, and two JUNO Awards. A talented songwriter, he is also the creative force behind half of Canadian icon Nelly Furtado’s acclaimed Spanish album, Mi Plan. Currently on his national 17-date Paralelo Tour, the singer will perform at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club on Wednesday, May 8. He hopes to share new music while on tour and is excited about his stop in Santa Barbara — a place he’s never been.

The 50-year-old is calling in from Canada, where he’s lived since 1999. Originally from Artemisa, Cuba, he shared that music comes from his father’s side. His father, Valentin Puentes, was a music educator in Cuba and taught him how to play guitar when he was 6. He locked himself in his room practicing for so long that his parents sometimes had to remind him to eat. Cuba shared that by the time he was 16, he was the best bass player in his town.

When I asked him to describe his sound, he said that he loves when people ask him that question because it gives him trouble. Sure, he grew up listening to Cuban music and is heavily influenced by it, but his goal as an artist is to explore all sounds. You can’t confine him to a box, nor does he want that. He hopes everyone, Latin or not, can relate to his music. “If I was inside a box, you would have to be a fan of Latin music to understand,” he said. Drawing influence from many different genres of music, he’s formed a sound that “transcends culture.” Even if you can’t understand what he says, you can feel the beat — find meaning in the melody.

He taps into his Cuban roots through percussion instruments like the Afro-Cuban shekere. “There is no Cuban music without those instruments,” he said. Cuba sings in both Spanish and English and incorporates the sounds of jazz, folk, and funk, making for very groovy melodies.

Authenticity is very important to him. Who is he, if not his true self? “I’m not afraid of sounding original,” he said. “I’m not afraid of sounding different.” He feels most like himself when playing solo shows around Canada. He has immersed himself in Canadian culture and said he feels comfortable playing for an English-speaking audience and being an ambassador of Latin and Cuban culture in Canada.

Alex Cuba | Photo: Eduardo Rawdriguez

Cuba’s laughter was contagious throughout our conversation. His positive energy is palpable. While his music is filled with uplifting messages, he readily admits that even positive people get down sometimes, and when that happens, he’s not interested in making music. “But when I’m at peace, when I’m happy, I tell you, it’s like a river coming on me.”

When inspiration does strike, he acts immediately. When the pandemic hit, he turned his living room into a recording studio. The album he recorded there, Mendó, won a Grammy in 2022 for Best Latin Pop as a producer, artist, and engineer. He assures me that he does have a proper studio now.

With a discography of nine albums, Cuba isn’t slowing down anytime soon. “They have been having a hard time keeping me down,” said Cuba on his work ethic. He is releasing a new album on May 31 called Voices of My Family. This collection of songs is unique from his previous works in that it includes the voice of his aunt from Cuba, who has dementia. During the pandemic, his cousin sent him recordings of her singing a capella. He heard a “beautiful voice that no one in the family knew she had.” He received more recordings and added backing vocals, sound, and harmony. “This album has a strong feeling of love and unity,” he said.

An Evening with Alex Cuba takes place at SOhO on Wednesday, May 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with his performance scheduled for 8 p.m. To purchase tickets, see sohosb.com.