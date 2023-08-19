Public Safety

One Man Killed in Two-Car Collision on Highway 154

Five Others Hospitalized Following Crash That Shut Down Highway Overnight in Santa Barbara County

One man was killed and five other injured in a crash on Highway 154 north of San Antonio Creek Road early Saturday, August 19, 2023. | Credit: Scott Safechuck/Santa Barbara County Fire
By
Sat Aug 19, 2023 | 9:12am

A collision that shut down Highway 154 overnight has left one man dead and sent five others to the hospital with moderate to critical injuries, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

According to Safechuck, the crash occurred north of San Antonio Creek Road on the 154 at around 1:30 a.m. on August 19 and involved two vehicles, a Nissan Altima and an Infinity SUV. The male driver of the Altima, the vehicle’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Two of the SUV’s five adult occupants were taken to Cottage Hospital in critical condition, and the three others were hospitalized with moderate injuries, Safechuck said.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

Sat Aug 19, 2023 | 17:40pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/08/19/one-man-killed-in-two-car-collision-on-highway-154/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.