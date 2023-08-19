One Man Killed in Two-Car Collision on Highway 154

Five Others Hospitalized Following Crash That Shut Down Highway Overnight in Santa Barbara County

A collision that shut down Highway 154 overnight has left one man dead and sent five others to the hospital with moderate to critical injuries, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Scott Safechuck.

According to Safechuck, the crash occurred north of San Antonio Creek Road on the 154 at around 1:30 a.m. on August 19 and involved two vehicles, a Nissan Altima and an Infinity SUV. The male driver of the Altima, the vehicle’s only occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Two of the SUV’s five adult occupants were taken to Cottage Hospital in critical condition, and the three others were hospitalized with moderate injuries, Safechuck said.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.