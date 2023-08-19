Vegetation Fires Reported, Evacuations Ordered in Northern Santa Barbara County Saturday

Forward Progress Stopped on Fire Near Buellton, Another Grows to 400 Acres in Aliso Canyon as Heavy Winds from Hurricane Hilary May Affect Containment

Air Attack 504 overhead of the Plant Incident in New Cuyama near Aliso Canyon on Saturday afternoon, August 19, 2023.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to two vegetation fires near Lompoc and Buellton Saturday afternoon, with one fire reported near Hapgood Road and Highway 246 near Buellton and another reported in the Aliso Canyon area near New Cuyama. As of 3:30 p.m, County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck said forward progress for the Hapgood incident has been stopped with 50 percent containment while sources are being diverted to the plant fire near New Cuyama, which is reported at “300-400 acres and growing.”

The incidents come as the county is preparing for the potential for heavy winds and rains from Hurricane Hilary, which was making headway up the Pacific Coast Saturday.

Safechuck reported the Hapgood vegetation fire just before 1:30 p.m. via social media, saying that a one-acre fire with “potential for 10 acres” had been called in, and that the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office would be evacuating several residences along the 5000 block of Hapgood Road near Highway 246.

As crews were responding to the initial fire report and were near 10 percent containment, Safechuck reported that air support units saw “heavy smoke” coming from more inland in the Aliso Canyon area.

By 2 p.m., Safechuck reported that crews had stopped the forward progress of the Hapgood incident at 50 percent containment with a bulldozer line around the fire, and that while some resources would remain on scene for complete containment and mop up, additional resources would be diverted to the Aliso Canyon Fire, which had spread to at least 50 acres and forced evacuation orders for the areas Aliso Canyon to Wasioja Road south of New Cuyama and Highway 166.

At 3 p.m, Safechuck had reported that the Plant Fire near Aliso Canyon was expected to surpass 400 acres.

With heavy winds expected over the weekend as Hurricane Hilary creeps up the coast, authorities are on alert for additional fire spread. At least six air tankers and one “very large air tanker” were ordered to the scene of the Aliso Canyon fire. No updates were available as of 3:30 p.m.

#PlantIncident Update: Hwy 166 closed from Hwy 101 to New Cuyama. See CHP for details. pic.twitter.com/nihAhrOJsE — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) August 19, 2023