Announcement

Santa Barbara Native Tests Jet Fuel Aboard USS Ronald Reagan Deployed in Indian Ocean

By Navy Office of Community Outreach
Mon Aug 21, 2023 | 1:56pm
Credit: Courtesy

NDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Andrew Aragon, from Santa Barbara, California, tests JP-5 fuel using a refractor meter aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), in the Indian Ocean, August 2, 2023. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

Mon Aug 21, 2023 | 22:36pm
https://www.independent.com/2023/08/21/santa-barbara-native-tests-jet-fuel-aboard-uss-ronald-reagan-deployed-in-indian-ocean/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.