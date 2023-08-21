Santa Barbara Native Tests Jet Fuel Aboard USS Ronald Reagan Deployed in Indian Ocean

More Like This

NDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Airman Andrew Aragon, from Santa Barbara, California, tests JP-5 fuel using a refractor meter aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea with Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), in the Indian Ocean, August 2, 2023. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

