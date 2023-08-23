For Boomers and Beyond

Santa Barbara Senior Seminars Tackle Important Topics

Like Trusts, Nutrition, and More

By Ryan P. Cruz | August 24, 2023

Nancy Newquist-Nolan (left) and Rachel Quittner | Credit: Courtesy

As real estate professionals who specialize in working with Santa Barbara’s seniors, Rachel Quittner and Nancy Newquist-Nolan of Your S.B. Team wanted a way to give back and help people face the unique problems that come with older age. Together, the pair started organizing teaching events to tackle topics from “The Importance of Having Your Affairs in Order” to “Overcoming Resistance to Change and Managing Stress.”

“Nancy and I love working with seniors, so we started these educational seminars,” Quittner said. “It’s about empowering them and helping them make decisions, and giving them the tools to make the next choices in life.”

The events are held the first Tuesday of each month from 10 a.m. to noon at the University Club in downtown Santa Barbara, with guest speakers who are handpicked to explore complex issues and, as Newquist-Nolan says, have fun and make connections.

“Many seniors are lonely, so having a community and reaching out is important,” she said.

Newquist-Nolan said topics like putting your trust in order or selling your home can be overwhelming, so having a group of experts who listen and advise is an essential resource. “I’m 66, so I need to know these things,” Newquist-Nolan said.

But it’s not just about learning new skills. Quittner and Newquist-Nolan are all about being active in the community, whether it be participating in the Solstice Parade with the Grace Fisher Foundation, putting a team together for the annual Alzheimer’s Walk, running a yearly Community Yard Sale, or hosting a photo booth at the Senior Expo at Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The next Senior Seminar will be “Healthy Habits: Fitness and Nutrition at 60 and Beyond,” featuring guest speaker Rachel McDonald, a personal trainer with expertise in senior fitness and nutrition. Each seminar concludes with a raffle with gifts ranging from a basket of goodies to tickets to local museums.

For more information and a full schedule of Senior Seminars through the rest of the year, visit yoursbteam.com.