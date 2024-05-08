Little Girl

Meet Little Girl, our not-so-little 14-year-old girl with a heart full of love and a spirit that refuses to slow down! This sweet tortie found herself in need of a new home after her beloved owner passed away. She was brought to our shelter and is now ready to start a new chapter filled with love, warmth, and endless snuggles. When she’s not saying hi to visitors, she’s often exploring and finding new nooks to settle into!

Make sure not to overlook the chance to meet our adoptable pets. Join Spark Rescue Santa Barbara at Petco (3985 State St.) on May 11, from 1:30-3 p.m. Come meet lovable pups searching for their forever family. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to meet your next furry family member.

Rizzo is a mix of Labrador, shepherd, and Doberman, a lively and affectionate combination. Anticipated to reach medium size as an adult, weighing between 50-70 pounds, he’s already shown remarkable progress for his age. He is adept at outdoor potty training, leash and crate handling, and has grasped basic commands, establishing himself as a well-behaved companion. Rizzo is sociable with all, including dogs, children, and even cats, making him well-suited for integration into a caring household.

