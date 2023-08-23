Cover Story By & | Wed Aug 23, 2023 | 9:30pm

Our 2023 Active Aging Guide

Santa Barbarans Stare Down Father Time and Live Their Lives to the Fullest

Our 2023 Active Aging Guide

Santa Barbarans Stare Down Father Time
and Live Their Lives to the Fullest

By Tyler Hayden and Indy Staff | August 24, 2023

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

There’s nothing “senior” about older folks who fill the following pages, except maybe their hair color. They’re working out and learning how to play in a band. They’re devouring new knowledge and freeing themselves of household stuff. They’re laughing in the face of Father Time and looking for the next adventure.

Read on for the 2023 edition of our Active Aging Guide, and revisit our 2022 edition here, and 2021 here.

Dust Off That Trumpet and Join Santa Barbara’s Prime Time Band

Ensemble of Older Adults Reignites Old Passions, Keeps Minds and Fingers Nimble

Flex Your Brain and Exercise Your Curiosity with Vistas Lifelong Learning

Santa Barbara Continuing Education Program Offers Wide Variety of Courses,
from Civil Rights to Pirates

Hospice Care Can Begin Months, Not Just Days, Before the End

VNA Health Encourages Santa Barbara Residents to Explore Their Options

Downsizing Doesn’t Need to Be So Hard

Santa Barbara Moving Expert Gives Advice on Tricky Transition
from Family Home to Smaller Senior Living

Ageless Fitness Goes National

Santa Barbara Senior Exercise Studio Fills Need for One-on-One Attention

For Boomers and Beyond

Santa Barbara Senior Seminars Tackle Important Topics
Like Trusts, Nutrition, and More

Santa Barbara’s Seniors Brace Themselves for ‘Global Boiling’

CEC Forum Focuses on How Central Coast Elders
Can Prepare for Extreme Heat Events

