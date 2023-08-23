Our 2023 Active Aging Guide

Santa Barbarans Stare Down Father Time

and Live Their Lives to the Fullest

By Tyler Hayden and Indy Staff | August 24, 2023

Credit: Ingrid Bostrom

There’s nothing “senior” about older folks who fill the following pages, except maybe their hair color. They’re working out and learning how to play in a band. They’re devouring new knowledge and freeing themselves of household stuff. They’re laughing in the face of Father Time and looking for the next adventure.

Read on for the 2023 edition of our Active Aging Guide, and revisit our 2022 edition here, and 2021 here.

Ensemble of Older Adults Reignites Old Passions, Keeps Minds and Fingers Nimble

Santa Barbara Continuing Education Program Offers Wide Variety of Courses,

from Civil Rights to Pirates

VNA Health Encourages Santa Barbara Residents to Explore Their Options

Santa Barbara Moving Expert Gives Advice on Tricky Transition

from Family Home to Smaller Senior Living

Santa Barbara Senior Exercise Studio Fills Need for One-on-One Attention

Santa Barbara Senior Seminars Tackle Important Topics

Like Trusts, Nutrition, and More

CEC Forum Focuses on How Central Coast Elders

Can Prepare for Extreme Heat Events