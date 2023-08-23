Santa Barbarans Stare Down Father Time and Live Their Lives to the Fullest
Our 2023 Active Aging Guide
By Tyler Hayden and Indy Staff | August 24, 2023
There’s nothing “senior” about older folks who fill the following pages, except maybe their hair color. They’re working out and learning how to play in a band. They’re devouring new knowledge and freeing themselves of household stuff. They’re laughing in the face of Father Time and looking for the next adventure.
