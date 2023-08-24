Ronald Reagan Comes to Santa Barbara’s Center Stage Theater to Save the World

‘Ronald Reagan Saves the World’ has its world premiere run at the Center Stage Theater Sept. 1-10. | Credit: Courtesy

Terry Phillips’s new play, Ronald Reagan Saves the World (running at Center Stage Theater September 1-10), brings the life of this polarizing former president to the stage. In this one-person show, performed and directed by Paul Messinger, Reagan considers his life, his various roles in the public eye, and the privilege of power. “It’s meant to be entertaining, and it’s meant to be informative,” says Phillips. “It’s meant to bring us a little closer together in this crazy, divided world of ours.”

From Reagan’s birth during the Depression to Vietnam War protests to Iran–Contra, Ronald Reagan Saves the World covers a lot of historical ground. “If you lived through that history, there’s a lot you’ll remember,” says Messinger. “If you didn’t, hopefully it’ll make you look it up!”

Messinger, who has a successful television career, often plays amiable father figures. “I began to see Reagan as a kind-hearted dad,” he says. “He was trying to look after the country the best he could. I think he had some really bad ideas, but I do think his heart was in the right place, so I’m coming from it from that angle — doing the best I can to take care of the most people.”

While this production has been in the works for a long time, the Center Stage run will be the play’s first time on its feet in front of an audience. “I’ve got a tremendous collaborator in Paul,” says Phillips. “And we’ll keep doing this as we get in front of audiences and see how people react. As is the case with most forms of art, it’s a living thing, so I expect to see it evolve.” In honor of Reagan, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, a portion of each night’s proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

For additional information and to purchase tickets, see centerstagetheater.org.