Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Urges Public to Avoid Active Assault Scene at Fairview

Authorities Are Searching for Suspect in ‘Serious Assault’ Near Fairview Avenue and Encina Road in Goleta

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a “serious assault” near Fairview Avenue and Encina Road in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick, who warned the public via social media to “avoid the area” on Wednesday morning.

Zick posted the emergency message at 9:11 a.m. on X (formerly Twitter), but provided no other details other than the fact that there is an “active scene” for a serious assault investigation. There is no description of a suspect nor information on the victim, injuries, or manner of assault.

Zick said she would continue to post updates on social media when more information is available. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, no updates have been released.

Avoid the area- active scene: Fairview and Encina, Goleta. Serious assault investigation, suspect not yet in custody. Updates here as they become available. — PIO Raquel Zick (@SBSOPIO) August 30, 2023