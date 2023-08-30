Breaking News | Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Urges Public to Avoid Active Assault Scene at Fairview
Authorities Are Searching for Suspect in ‘Serious Assault’ Near Fairview Avenue and Encina Road in Goleta

Wed Aug 30, 2023 | 10:15am

Authorities are searching for a suspect in a “serious assault” near Fairview Avenue and Encina Road in Goleta, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick, who warned the public via social media to “avoid the area” on Wednesday morning.

Zick posted the emergency message at 9:11 a.m. on X (formerly Twitter), but provided no other details other than the fact that there is an “active scene” for a serious assault investigation. There is no description of a suspect nor information on the victim, injuries, or manner of assault.

Zick said she would continue to post updates on social media when more information is available. As of 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, no updates have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for additional details as they become available.
Wed Aug 30, 2023 | 18:13pm
