All Booked for Fun at Santa Barbara’s Annual Planned Parenthood Books Sale

It’s hard to imagine a better pairing than a good book and a good cause.

Book the date and make some room on your shelves, because it’s almost time for every bibliophile’s favorite time of the year in Santa Barbara. That’s right, Planned Parenthood’s ginormous, entertaining, and always fabulously fun annual book sale will be back September 14-24 at the giant exhibit hall at Earl Warren Showgrounds. Coming off of record sales proceeds and what the 2022 organizers called “the best sale ever,” this year, the 49th annual edition of the event, is sure to be a winner as well.

The official name is the Mary Jane McCord Planned Parenthood Annual Book Sale for what began back in 1974 as an entirely volunteer effort — which it remains — and is now named for the late Mary Jane McCord. A longtime substitute teacher at Laguna Blanca who passed away in 2012, McCord faithfully volunteered for more than 30 years and was considered to be the heart and soul of the sale.

Not only is this a great way to stock your shelves and defer books from landfill, but all of the funds raised go to Planned Parenthood California Central Coast and the six health centers in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties. The money helps Planned Parenthood fulfill their critical and now more important than ever mission of providing families in our community with a wide range of educational and healthcare services, including wellness exams, cancer screenings, and reproductive care.

Expect to find more than 100,000 items for sale, including more than 50 different categories of books — from banned books to large print, mystery, romance, sci-fi, fantasy, westerns, true crime, erotica, biography, history, art, poetry, cookbooks, how-tos and so much more — along with puzzles, games, music, and movies in various forms. The list truly is daunting. A sneak peek includes titles such as Metaphors Be with You; Sex, Drugs, and Cocoa Puffs; Why My Cat Is More Impressive Than Your Baby; and Snack to Your Heart’s Content.

The best way to get first crack (no pun intended) on all these books is to attend the opening night festivities on Thursday, September 14, from 4-8 p.m. Admission is $30, and all other dates (September 15-24) are free.

For more information about the whole shebang, including sale hours, which vary depending on the day, visit booksale.ppcentralcoast.org.