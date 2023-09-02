The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival Returns on September 9-10 and this time it’s coming to the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge (which is confusingly in Goleta). There’s sure to be all sorts of beautiful beach-inspired art and other treasures, as well as multiple artisans presenting workshops on how to transform your beachcombing booty into hand-crafted pieces.

The event, which is one of just two sea glass festivals on the West Coast, coalesces around collectors and artists who are inspired by natural beauty, beachcombing and the alchemy of creating precious art from found objects in nature.

Adornament Jewelry and its ocean-tumbled California sea glass will be featured at the 2023 Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Arts Festival. | Photo: Courtesy

For the first time, the annual festival will be held at the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge, and continuing with tradition, it will include stunning collections, hand-crafted jewelry and visual art and informative speakers on sea glass hunting, identification and craftsmanship.

Art director/Festival organizer Karen Clark described the event, which is just one of two sea glass festivals on the entire West Coast, as “offering a great experience for sea glass enthusiasts from up and down the coast and around the world. You can shop a juried selection of artists, view enviable treasures and attend skills workshops offering hands-on lessons and valuable takeaways to use at home.”

Here’s the entire schedule of events, including workshops:

Saturday, September 9

9:30 a.m. – Ticket booth opens

10 a.m. -Doors Open

10:30 a.m. – Workshop: Sea Glass Wire Wrap Pendant

10:30 a.m. – Workshop: Sea Glass Charm Bracelet

11 a.m. – Box Lunches Available

Noon – (Gazebo) – Lecture What did I Find – Jo Fry

1 p.m. – Bar opens with special cocktails, Sea Glass Wine Co. by the glass

1:30 p.m. – Workshop: Sea Glass Charm Bracelet

2 p.m. – (Gazebo) Lecture – Davenport Glass – Sage Harmon

5 p.m. – Festival closes for the day.

Sunday, September 10

9:30 a.m. – Ticket booth opens

10 a.m. – Doors Open

10 a.m. – Entries Accepted for the “Sea Glass Treasure Contest”

10:30 a.m. – Workshop: Sea Glass Wire Wrap Pendant

10:30 a.m. – Workshop: Sea Glass Charm Bracelet

11 a.m. – Box Lunches Available

11:45 a.m.- (Gazebo) Lecture What did I Find – Jo Fry

1 p.m. – Bar opens with special cocktails, Sea Glass Wine Co, by the glass

1 p.m. – Lecture – Iconic Beach Finds – Sage Harmon

1:30 p.m. – Workshop: Sea Glass Wire Wrap Pendant

2:30 p.m. – Winners Announced for the “Sea Glass Treasure Contest”

4 p.m. – Festival closes.

The Santa Barbara Sea Glass & Ocean Arts Festival takes place at Santa Barbara Elks Lodge #613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. Admission is $7 for adults and free for those under 12 years old. Two-day passes are $12. Parking is free. For more details or to purchase tickets in advance, click here.