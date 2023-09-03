Public Safety

Male Victim Pronounced Dead After Falling 40 Feet Off Cliff in Isla Vista

Incident Reported Shortly Before 11 P.M. Saturday Evening on Del Playa Drive

Sun Sep 03, 2023 | 3:22pm

An unidentified male fell from an oceanside cliff on the 6700 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista late  Saturday evening, according to Santa Barbara County Fire spokesperson Captain Scott Safechuck. 

Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched to Del Playa Drive at 10:53 p.m. after reports that a male had fallen off the cliff. According to Safechuck, the man fell at least 40’ feet to the beach below whereupon citizen bystanders began performing CPR before first responders arrived. 

The man was pronounced dead on the scene by county firefighters who transferred the investigation to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, which has yet to release any information regarding the incident nor details about the victim involved.

