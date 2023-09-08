Public Meetings for Proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

In late August, NOAA released draft designation documents for the proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary off of the Central California coast. The draft designation documents and other information about the proposed sanctuary can be found on the Proposed Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary website.

NOAA will host both in-person and virtual informational workshops to provide an overview of the draft designation documents, explain the analysis and proposed action, and answer questions. Please note that we will not accept public comments at the informational workshops.

Informational Workshops:

Date and time: Monday, Sept. 11, 2023; 5 PM PDT (In person)

Location: Grover Beach Community Center

Address: 1230 Trouville Ave, Grover Beach, CA 93433

Date and time: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023; 6 PM PDT (In person)

Location: Vista Del Mar School Union

Address: 9467 San Julian Rd, Gaviota, CA 93117

Date and time: Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, 11 AM PDT (Virtual)

Video call link: https://meet.google.com/mfp-nkgm-gek

Or dial: (US) +1 929-336-0133 PIN: 637 663 374#

More phone numbers: https://tel.meet/mfp-nkgm-gek?pin=5723155627284

Electronic Public Comment:

Submit all electronic public comments through the Federal eRulemaking Portal, www.regulations.gov. Search for “NOAA-NOS-2021-0080.” Click the “Comment” icon, complete the required fields, and enter or attach your comments.

Oral Public Comment:

NOAA will also host public comment meetings at which it will receive oral comments on the proposed designation.

Date and time: Monday, Sept. 25, 2023; 5 PM PDT (In Person)

Location: County of San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors Hearing Room

Address: 1055 Monterey Street, San Luis Obispo, CA 93408

Date and time: Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023; 5 PM PDT (In Person)

Location: Dick DeWees Community Center

Address: 1120 West Ocean Avenue, Lompoc, CA 93436

Date and time: Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023; 1 PM PDT (Virtual)

Registration: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7569323252287031132

NOAA welcomes public input through the close of the public comment period on Oct. 25, 2023.

If you have any questions or would like more information, please contact the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries at chumash.heritage@noaa.gov.