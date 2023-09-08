YOUTH-LED LEADERSHIP GROUP TO HOST LOCAL YOUTH FOR LEADERSHIP & ACADEMIC EMPOWERMENT 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA – California Freedom Summer (CFS), a project by UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center, in partnership with Future for Lompoc Youth, Future Leaders of America and Lompoc High School, will host a Youth Leadership Conference on Saturday September 9, 2023, 10am-2pm, at Lompoc High School Gymnasium.

The second annual youth leadership conference will provide high school youth the opportunity to engage in leadership development as well as college readiness (A-Gs, financial aid). The Conference is led by Lompoc Youth Research Fellows, trained by the UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center. “This summer, the CSRC trained 25 Lompoc youth to become Youth Research Fellows, to understand the importance of data for decision making. This Conference is an extension of our program, allowing youth to understand the importance of leadership and academics.”

All participants will receive a free t-shirt, lanyard, lunch, and an opportunity to win prizes (iPad, iPods, Gift Cards, etc.).

Background: In response to the high civic engagement gap among young people (18-34), UCLA Chicano Studies Research Center launched California Freedom Summer to address civic disengagement. In Lompoc, 25 students took the course, via concurrent enrollment at Allan Hancock Community College; each fellow will receive 1 unit from AHC for successfully completing the course. In the coming months, the Youth Research Fellows will start data collection in the City of Lompoc.

Registration link: https://tiny.cc/Future4Lompoc