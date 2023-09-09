Review | Sam Smith’s Gloria Tour 

From Gray To Golden, the Crooner Turned Pop Sensation Returns After Eight Years to the Kia Forum, for Multiple Sold Out Shows

Playing at The Kia Forum again after their first tour in 2015 was more than just an arena lap for English singer-songwriter Sam Smith.

“When I got here, I remembered being 20 and being here for my first arena show…and I just wanna say to everyone here tonight, thank you so much for standing by my side. Thank you for having me and my friends again,” Smith told the sold out crowd.

In high school, I’d seen Smith with some friends on said tour at this same venue. Smith was touring the release of their debut album, In The Lonely Hour, famous for its moody ballads led by Smith’s hauntingly beautiful voice. It packs huge hits like “Stay With Me,” and “I’m Not The Only One,” most notably. On the album cover (and matching tour T-shirt I still wear), Smith sits facing the floor. The background is gray, as were the tones of most of the outfits. Black pressed jackets, white shirts. Smith sang each song with the forlorn look on their face the cover suggests, giving exactly what the audience came for.

It was an amazing night, and I didn’t think otherwise until I came to this tour.

As I walked in, the merchandise was blindingly golden. Shiny, decadent, and sleek, the photo books and shirts beckoned me closer. Inside, the show started with a tarp revealing a gigantic, gold statue, buck naked in all its glory. Smith lifted up from the statue’s body in a shimmery getup, top half white shirt and black tie à la In The Lonely Hour tour, bottom half bejeweled corset. The imagery was clear; tonight, the old Sam was being overtaken. The stark contrast of this show from the last was a shock, but a welcome one. This time, while singing the opening song “Stay With Me,” Smith laughed, danced brightly, and looked directly into the crowd. I was instantly transported to the other show, where Smith sang it last. It was like Smith was picking up right where they left off, but this time, getting it out of the way, promising there was so much more to come that night.

Performing hit after hit, including “Too Good at Goodbyes,” “Latch,” and “Dancing With a Stranger,” “Lay Me Down” stole the show with a stunning light show at the start of the last, booming chorus. During the impeccably crafted dance tune, “How Do You Sleep?” Smith slyly said, “this is my favorite one.”

For the recent hit “Unholy,” Smith wore a revealing getup that elicited ecstatic glee from the audience, Kim Petras made a guest appearance, and the audience lost it. Petras famously created history as the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy, but to me and many others before this incredible feat, she soundtracked countless drag shows and represented feelings not many popstars who have penetrated the public have. It was the perfect addition to an already stellar evening filled with rainbow lights and harnesses.

This show isn’t an arena lap for Smith. This is a celebration that the world will still sell out the same venues they played when they toned some parts of themselves down. Toned down enough, in fact, that back in the day the general public was shocked that Smith was singing about men from how ambiguous the single choices off of In The Lonely Hour were. Fast forward to this tour, Smith proudly announced their boyfriend made them the stunning dress they wore before performing “I’m Kissing You.”

Smith’s debut cover showed their eyes closed and their head turned down, and their second record, The Thrill Of It All, showed them facing forward a bit more, eyes averted. The latest record, Gloria, has Smith facing the camera dead on. Is it a coincidence that it is their most completely and unapologetically expressive project yet?

Confidently beaming from ear to ear, Smith stated, “tonight is about freedom.”

This was the thesis statement of Sam Smith’s new artistic vision, yes, but also about how they’re living their life from now on.

And Smith’s speeding ahead whether you’re in for the ride or not.