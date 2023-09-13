Man Found Dead Near Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf Identified as 20-Year-Old John Venters III

Venters Was Found Unresponsive in a Bathroom on September 6 and Pronounced Dead at Scene

The man found dead in a bathroom near Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara a week ago was identified this Wednesday as 20-year-old John Eugene Venters III, according to Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

Venters, who was living in Santa Barbara but was originally from Sierra Vista, Arizona, according to an obituary published by the Neptune Society, was pronounced dead at the scene on September 6 after emergency personnel found him unresponsive and attempted several life-saving measures.

Narcan was used at the scene, but authorities have not confirmed whether drugs were a factor in Venters’s death. “Cause and manner of death are pending,” Zick said.