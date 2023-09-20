I love State Street. I love that I can ride my skateboard down State Street and weave in and out of bike riders and pedestrians. I love showing visitors our town from the middle of State Street so they can view the Spanish Colonial architecture without having to crane their necks. I love the live music that plays periodically and makes people stop and listen and talk to others around them. I love not having cars driving down a street that doesn’t have parking spaces anyway.

As for the parades, they were originally intended to be on either Chapala and Cabrillo (that’s one reason they are wider than State).

I love the restaurants and the shops and the freedom I feel walking down State Street. I never feel unsafe. I love my route on State as I head to the courthouse for my volunteer hours in the booth or giving a tour.

I’m sure there is room for improvement, as there is anywhere, but I love State Street just the way it is.