Goleta Certified as Santa Barbara County’s First ‘Blue City,’ Makes Town Greener with 100 New Trees

City Recognized for Commitment to Healthy Waterways and Oceans, Helps Restore Stow Grove Park from Consequences of Drought

The City of Goleta is tinted blue and green, thanks to citywide efforts to protect the ocean and waterways, as well as plant and hug trees in the historic Stow Grove Park.

Around 90 volunteers showed up to shovel 100 new trees into Stow Grove on Saturday morning, September 16, a two-hour effort to help heal and restore the park from the consequences of drought and, as the city put it, “get it back to what Edgar Stow envisioned when he planted the original grove of round 300 coastal redwoods in the 1930s.”

George Thomson, the City’s Parks and Open Space Manager, called the turnout a heartwarming sight, seeing the community “willing to push up their sleeves, grab a shovel and get dirty” to ensure that future generations will be able to enjoy the park’s beauty.

Over the next few years, the newly planted trees will be cared for by City of Goleta Parks and Open Space staff including regular watering, pruning, and fertilization.

While the new redwoods have made Goleta a little greener, the city was certified as a “Blue City,” a title that Laguna Beach–based nonprofit organization Project O awards to communities that, following review, are decidedly and demonstrably committed to caring for the on- and off-shore environment.

On September 19, the Goleta City Council was presented with the official certification, joining the “Blue City Network” — a coalition of environmentally conscious communities from around the world. It is the first city in Santa Barbara County to be certified as a Blue City.

“We know that Goleta will be a source of inspiration for other cities committed to protecting our oceans and waterways,” said Evelina Marchetti, executive director of Project O.

To determine just how blue it really is, the City of Goleta partnered with Project O to assess its environmental initiatives and programs.

The City scored 370 out of 500 points — placing it in the “Ocean Hero” tier — thanks to initiatives such as Plastic Free Goleta, geared toward reducing single use-plastic in the community, and multiple environmental management plans that benefit wildlife, including Ellwood’s butterflies, and city residents alike.

“Protecting the environment and creating a sustainable community are priorities of the council, and we look forward to continuing our legacy of stewardship and care for our oceans and creeks,” said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

Participants in the Blue City Network, according to the city’s announcement, collaborate with other blue cities and gain access to proven resources and blueprints provided by top environmental nonprofits, cities, and governmental agencies working with BCN. Other certified Blue Cities include Manhattan Beach, Santa Monica, and Santa Cruz.