Getting a Jump Start on Driving an Electric Car in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara's CEC Is Helping More Drivers Get Behind the Wheel of EVs

As California prepares to phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035, the Community Environmental Council (CEC) is helping jump-start Central Coast residents to get behind the wheel of an electric car.

During National Drive Electric Week, from September 22 to October 1, the CEC has been working to inform the Central Coast public about electric vehicles (EVs) and the financial incentives and rebates available to make them more affordable. Events include opportunities for people to see, sit in and test drive some of the electric vehicles on the market.

“The way EVs handle is a game changer for a lot of people; they don’t want to go back to gas after that,” said Sean McArthur, CEC’s energy & transportation associate.

Though the cost of EVs has kept some drivers from considering electric vehicles, that price gap is closing. According to Kelley Blue Book, the average price for electric cars was $53,469 in July 2023, compared to gas-powered vehicles at $48,334.

Credit: Courtesy CEC

The federal government offers incentives of up to $7,500 for qualifying EVs, and some dealerships offer similarly priced credits for those looking to lease. California residents can secure a state rebate ranging from $2,000 to $7,500 for eligible EVs.

“People aren’t really aware of the purchase options for EVs,” McArthur said. “We’re trying to help break down some of the barriers.” The CEC is collaborating with Access Clean CA to spread awareness of the financial assistance available to low- and moderate-income individuals.

Since limited access to charging facilities is also a serious deterrent, especially for those living in multi-family housing complexes, the CEC is helping build infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations throughout the Central Coast by providing one-on-one consultations to interested homeowners, businesses, property managers, and nonprofits. Currently, there are over 2,000 charging stations between Ventura and San Luis Obispo.

The CEC is also offering assistance with “stacking” financial incentives to make electric power more affordable, which people can access here: cecsb.org/EYL

To learn more about CEC’s events, including EV showcases and test drive events, visit: https://cecsb.org/events