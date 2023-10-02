People’s Self-Help Housing Recognizes Three Staff Members for 15 Years of Service

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Central Coast, CA – September 27, 2023 – People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)’s Property Manager, Maria Serna, Director of Clinical Services, Rick Gulino, and Compliance Specialist, Chris Morrison are all celebrating fifteen years of dedicated service to the organization.

“Maria, Rick, and Chris have all been instrumental in their respective teams,” said Anna Miller, Chief Operating Officer. “We are so fortunate for the leadership and institutional knowledge these three have brought to the organization for the last fifteen years.”

During her time with the organization, Maria has served as the property manager for Mariposa Townhomes in Orcutt and has provided significant support in bringing residents home to many other PSHH properties. Originally from Guanajuato, Mexico, Maria and her family migrated to the United States when she was nine years old, settling in Santa Maria. An Allan Hancock College graduate, Maria also attended CSU Northridge which eventually led to her career in property management. Maria lives in Orcutt with her family and dog Max. She enjoys traveling and serves on the Executive Board of her son’s PTA.

Since joining the organization, Rick has been responsible for driving the continued success of the Supportive Housing team. Raised in Boston, Rick moved to California to pursue a Master’s Degree in Social Work at CSU Long Beach. As a social worker specializing in mental health, Rick has served at a number of community-based intervention centers in Southern California. As a Licensed Clinical Social Worker (LCSW), he provides skilled oversight to a team of clinical social workers providing compassionate care to PSHH residents. Rick lives in Arroyo Grande and enjoys spending time with his wife and two children hiking with his dog Lola, and attending music and sporting events.

For the last fifteen years, Chris has played a key role in the Compliance department, ensuring all policies and procedures are met for the 56 properties operated by the organization. An Orcutt native, Chris moved to Orange County where she began her career in banking, eventually making her way back to the Central Coast to live on her family farm. In her free time, Chris enjoys decorative painting, reading, and spending time with her large family of eleven brothers and sisters and their children. She also volunteers as Treasurer for her local church and is the Newsletter Editor for her painting club.

To learn more about People’s Self-Help Housing and the work Maria, Rick, and Chris support, visit pshhc.org. To consider a fulfilling career with PSHH, visit pshhc.org/careers.

About People’s Self-Help Housing (PSHH)

Founded in 1970, PSHH is the longest-serving nonprofit affordable housing organization on the Central Coast. With a mission of building homes and providing services to strengthen communities and change lives, PSHH serves low-income households, families, seniors, veterans, farmworkers, those living with disabilities and the formerly homeless. It also provides homeownership opportunities through a self-help, “sweat equity” program that has seen over 1,200 homes successfully completed. PSHH has a presence in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Monterey counties, manages over 2,000 rental units, and employs over 200 staff members. PSHH acknowledges the indigenous people of the territories that our organization occupies, including the Chumash, Salinan, Yokuts, Kitanemuk, and Tataviam people. To read the full land acknowledgement, visit pshhc.org/IDEA. For more information about the organization, visit pshhc.org, email info@pshhc.org or phone (805) 781-3088.