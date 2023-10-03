City of Santa Barbara Working on $160 Million Worth of Capital Improvement Projects

From the Police Station to De la Guerra Plaza, There Are Nearly 60 Projects Recently Completed or in the Works

The City of Santa Barbara is banking on some big infrastructural improvements going forward — from smaller upgrades to long-awaited projects such as the new police station and De la Guerra Plaza revitalization — and according to the most recent report on Capital Improvement Projects in the city, there are a total of 59 projects either recently completed, currently under construction, or in the design phase with a total cost of more than $160 million.

On Tuesday, the City Council will receive an update on these projects and the Capital Improvement Program, which continues to expand as Measure C and federal fundings allow the city to tackle larger-scale projects.

According to the latest report shared by Public Works Director Cliff Maurer, the city completed 11 projects in 2023 with a total cost of about $15 million. Going forward, there are 17 capital projects currently under construction with a projected cost of $39.3 million combined, and 31 projects in the design phase that will cost an estimated $107 million.

Altogether, the city is expected to spend $1.58 billion in Capital Improvement Projects over the next five years.

With the additional funding, the city also expanded the Capital Improvement Program with a dedicated position for a Principal Architect to help with the technical aspects of design and construction for the upcoming projects. The new position will specifically help guide the projects at the airport and waterfront, library, police station, and parks.

The projects that were recently completed in 2023 include the Thousand Steps improvements ($603,675); Andrée Clark Bird Refuge restoration project ($2,017,028); De la Vina and Sola Corridor lighting upgrades ($164,532); harbor and wharf repairs totaling $750,000; and several pavement maintenance projects costing a combined $9.7 million.

Upgrades currently under construction include the Airport’s Southfield Redevelopment Project; Central Library Renovation Project; Plaza del Mar Band Shell; Modoc Multi-Use Path; upgrades to city water resources; and the restoration of an historic firehouse dating back to 1929.

But the big-ticket items are coming further down the road, such as the airport terminal expansion; Dwight Murphy and Ortega Park revitalization projects; De la Guerra Plaza; and the most expensive project the city has attempted to date: the new $92 million police headquarters.

[Click to enlarge] Police station rendering | Credit: Courtesy City of Santa Barbara

City projects under construction (projected total cost: $39.3 million):

Southfield Redevelopment Project: The first step toward redeveloping the area south of the passenger terminal as part of the airport’s 2017 Airport Master Plan, this project includes removal of a hangar and reconfiguring parking lots to add additional spaces.

Central Library Renovation Project: This three-phase project includes the Michael Towbes Plaza, a new ADA-compliant elevator, and staff area renovations. Despite construction delays, the project is approximately 75 percent complete.

Eastside Neighborhood Park Renovation Project: This project will replace playgrounds and introduce new “adult fitness” exercise stations along with a new walking path and community garden updates. Access to the park is impacted through summer 2023 due to construction.

Plaza del Mar Band Shell Renovation Project: The historical structure, which was originally built in 1919, will be rehabilitated with electrical upgrades, structural repairs, and a wheelchair ramp with stage access. Construction started in August and is expected to continue through spring 2024.

Modoc Multi-Use Path Extension Project: This will connect the last remaining section of pathway on Modoc Road to recently upgraded paths. Work is estimated to be completed by fall 2023.

Fire Station No. 3 Minor Renewal Project: Fire Station No. 3, which is designated as a historic building of merit, will receive new windows, paint, and alterations to the truck entry. Work is estimated to be completed by early fall 2023.

Braemar Lift Station Rehabilitation Project: The city’s largest wastewater lift station will receive upgrades to pumps, electrical, and ventilation systems. A construction contract has been awarded, and work is expected to start in spring 2024.

Fiscal Year 2023 Wastewater Rehabilitation Project: Cleaning and rehabilitation of 257 miles’ worth of sanitary sewage infrastructure will begin in summer 2023 and is estimated to be completed in early 2024.

Desalination Product Water Pump Station Upgrades Project: Two powerful pumps will be installed to allow water to be pumped up to the Cater Water Treatment Plant, which is the center of the hub of the water distribution system. The project is estimated to be completed in summer 2024.

Fiscal Year 2021 Water Main Replacement Project: A 12-inch water main near Santa Barbara City College and a six-inch main connecting Alameda Well to the Ortega Treatment Plant will be completed in winter 2024.

Projects in design phase (projected total cost: $107 million):

Terminal Improvement Project: As per the Airport Master Plan, this project will expand the terminal by nearly 30,000 square feet to meet growing passenger demand, including two new gates, an escalator, and new concession space. Project design is expected to be completed in fall 2024.

Cabrillo Boulevard Roundabout and Pedestrian and Bicycle Facility Improvement Project: This project is currently in the bidding process; construction is expected to start late 2023 and will take at least a year. A separate project, the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge reconstruction at Cabrillo and Los Patos Way, is underway and entering final design.

Carrillo Gymnasium Minor Renewal Project: This project will update and repair the decaying city landmark with exterior concrete and stucco repairs, window replacement, and waterproofing. Design is estimated to be completed in summer 2024.

Chase Palm Park Wisteria Arbor Project: In 1998, the city promised to construct the Wisteria Arbor as part of the proposed waterfront hotel and Chase Palm Park expansion. Now that funding is finally available, the arbor design is estimated to be completed by fall 2023.

Dwight Murphy Field Renovation Project: Upgrades include a multi-sport field and an all-abilities playground created in partnership with the Gwendolyn Strong Foundation. Final design will be complete in late 2023, and with grant funding, construction could begin in 2024.

Ortega Park Revitalization Project: A long-awaited update will include a community pool area, water slides, an all-wheel park, and an artificial-turf multi-sport field with field lighting. Design is estimated to be completed in winter 2024.

City Hall ADA Elevator and Restroom Upgrades: The new elevator is estimated to be completed in summer 2024, while the outdated plumbing system will be addressed alongside new ADA-compliant second-floor restrooms sometime in winter 2023.

De la Guerra Plaza Revitalization Project: The Historic Landmarks Commission supported the latest design, though it will likely receive a few more changes before a final design is approved sometime in fall 2024.

[Click to enlarge] De la Guerra Plaza renderings | Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara Police Station Project: Construction drawings are in progress for the new station slated for the Cota Street commuter lot. Building permits are expected in summer 2024, while construction could begin late 2026.

Water Resource Upgrades: These upgrades include the 2023 Water Main Replacement Project, replacing 6.5 miles of water main; the Vic Trace Reservoir replacement; and the El Estero electrical and operation upgrades.