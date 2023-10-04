Woman Falls to Her Death from Cliff in Santa Barbara

Woman Falls from Douglas Family Preserve onto Hendry's Beach Tuesday Night, No Suspicious Activity Suspected

A woman fell to her death from a cliff at Douglas Family Preserve onto Hendry’s Beach in Santa Barbara on Tuesday night.

At 6:52 p.m., Santa Barbara Police Department, City Fire, and Harbor Patrol responded to a report of an adult woman who had fallen from a cliff onto the beach, according to police spokesperson Ethan Ragsdale.

When medical professionals arrived, they pronounced the woman deceased at the scene. The case is under investigation, though no suspicious activity is suspected in the incident, Ragsdale said.

The woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.