Unidentified Woman Found Dead near Milpas Street

Death Confirmed on Evening of October 4

Thu Oct 05, 2023 | 10:08am

An unidentified woman was found dead on the 101 northbound onramp from Milpas Street on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol reported this morning. Information is scarce, but a call went to dispatch at 6:14 p.m. on October 4, and responding Santa Barbara City Fire personnel confirmed her death. The CHP is investigating and requests that anyone with information contact Investigator R. Hensic at (805) 967-1234.

