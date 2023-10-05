Unidentified Woman Found Dead near Milpas Street

More Like This

An unidentified woman was found dead on the 101 northbound onramp from Milpas Street on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol reported this morning. Information is scarce, but a call went to dispatch at 6:14 p.m. on October 4, and responding Santa Barbara City Fire personnel confirmed her death. The CHP is investigating and requests that anyone with information contact Investigator R. Hensic at (805) 967-1234.

