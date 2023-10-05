Unidentified Woman Found Dead near Milpas Street
Death Confirmed on Evening of October 4
An unidentified woman was found dead on the 101 northbound onramp from Milpas Street on Wednesday evening, the California Highway Patrol reported this morning. Information is scarce, but a call went to dispatch at 6:14 p.m. on October 4, and responding Santa Barbara City Fire personnel confirmed her death. The CHP is investigating and requests that anyone with information contact Investigator R. Hensic at (805) 967-1234.