Two Men Wounded, One Arrested in Alleged Shooting in Downtown Santa Barbara

Shots rang out at a downtown Santa Barbara bar around 12:14 a.m. Friday, and when authorities responded to the scene, they found two male victims with “injuries consistent with gunshot wounds” and another man — the suspected shooter — being detained by bar security staff.

Witnesses said the shooting occurred at a bar on the 500 block of State Street, where the suspect and the two victims were reportedly involved in a verbal altercation before the alleged shooter pulled out a gun and began firing.

Assistant Chief of Police Kenneth Kushner said police arrested the suspected shooter who had been detained by bar security; he was identified as 28-year-old Lompoc resident Adam Zaragoza.

Kushner said there was no further threat to the public, and detectives are investigating the incident. No other information has been released.

The two victims were both taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment. One is “awaiting surgery for the injuries sustained during the shooting,” Kushner said, while the other was treated for minor injuries.