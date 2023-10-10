Alleged Shooter at Sandbar Nightclub in Santa Barbara Pleads Not Guilty

Alex Zaragoza-Mujica, the 28-year-old Lompoc man alleged to have pulled out a .22 caliber revolver and shot two men during a bar fight at Sandbar in downtown Santa Barbara last week, pleaded not guilty to three felony charges on Tuesday. He will be held in Santa Barbara County Jail until his next scheduled hearing on October 16.

Zaragoza-Mujica was arrested on Friday after police responded to reports of a shooting at the State Street nightclub, where witnesses said he was involved in a verbal altercation with the two victims before shooting and injuring both. Police arrived and found bar security had detained Zaragoza-Mujica, who was taken into custody and booked on several felony charges with a bail of $1 million. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one underwent surgery and the other was treated for minor injuries, according to Assistant Chief of Police Kenneth Kushner.

On Tuesday, Zaragoza-Mujica appeared in Santa Barbara Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to all three felony charges — attempted murder and assault with a firearm, both with the special allegations of discharging a firearm with the intent to cause great bodily injury and causing great bodily injury; and carrying a concealed firearm on his person.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Heather Trapnell said that Zaragoza-Mujica’s next court date is set for Monday, October 16, in Department 12 with Judge Michael Carrozzo. He also has a preliminary hearing date set for October 24, though Trapnell noted that hearing may be changed after his next appearance in court.

“At this early stage, we don’t know if the case will proceed to trial or result in a plea agreement,” Trapnell said.