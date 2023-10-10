Grade Incident Vegetation Fire Near Buellton Fully Contained

The Grade Incident, a vegetation fire that broke out Friday afternoon in the Nojoqui Grade area south of Buellton, is now fully “contained and controlled,” according to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck.

The fire burned a total of 97 acres after starting Friday around 12:30 p.m. along the northbound side of Highway 101 north of Gaviota. County firefighters responded to the blaze with the assistance of Los Padres and Cal Fire crews, as well as four air tankers and helicopters, and were able to stop forward progress of the fire by that afternoon. Containment efforts continued over the weekend and into Monday, when the fire was declared at 100 percent containment as of 6 p.m., according to Safechuck.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.