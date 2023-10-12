Public Safety

Santa Barbara Coroner Releases Name of Woman Found Dead Near Milpas Street

Body of 42-Year-Old Santa Barbara Woman Was Discovered October 4 Along Highway 101

Thu Oct 12, 2023 | 3:34pm

The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has released the identity of the woman found dead near Milpas Street last week.

The woman’s body was discovered last Wednesday evening, October 4, along the Highway 101 northbound on-ramp from Milpas Street. In a social media post this Thursday, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the woman is 42-year-old Jill Marie Drennen from Santa Barbara.

Zick said the cause and manner of Drennen’s death are pending but that her death does not appear suspicious.

