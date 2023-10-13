Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Investigating ‘Offensive’ Vandalism Incident in Los Alamos

Authorities Seeking Information on Suspects Who May Have Painted ‘Offensive’ Material in the Roadway

Authorities are seeking information about a reported case of vandalism in Los Alamos in which “offensive” text and images were spray-painted on a road.

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick said that deputies responded to a residential neighborhood in Los Alamos Thursday morning, where they found “text and a drawing spray-painted in the roadway with silver-colored paint.”

Details regarding the content scrawled on the road have not been released due to their “offensive” nature, with Zick explaining, “The text and drawing consisted of offensive material; therefore, the exact sentiment has been intentionally omitted from publication.”

When asked whether the material specifically targeted an individual or a group based on race, religion, or gender, Zick told the Independent: “It doesn’t appear to be a direct threat, but also doesn’t make any obvious sense.”

The incident occurred on Shaw Street near Wickenden Street, and Zick said deputies canvassed the area but did not make any arrests.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anybody with information on the incident to contact Deputy Oropeza in the Santa Maria office at (805) 934-6150. For anonymous tips, contact (805) 681-4171 or SBSheriff.org.