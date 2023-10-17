Bluphoria and Noah Vonne at Lost Chord Guitars in Solvang

Alt-rock band Bluphoria and solo artist Noah Vonne hit the stage at Lost Chord Guitars in Solvang on Saturday, October 21. Bluphoria, which began playing together in their sophomore year at the University of Oregon and was signed to EDGEOUT Records/UMe/UMG in early 2021, is touring in support of their newly released major-label full-length self-titled debut album, which combines rock, blues, alternative, pop, and psychedelia into a kaleidoscopic signature style of their own design. Click on the links to get a feel for the album and the show with the singles “Walk Through the Fire,” “Set Me Up,” “Ain’t Got Me,” and “Columbia.”

“I wrote these songs as a Black man making rock ‘n’ roll in America,” said 23-year-old lead vocalist and lead guitarist Reign LaFreniere, who grew up in Northern California under the influence of Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Sam Cooke, James Brown, and Pink Floyd. “Rock ‘n’ roll started as a Black art pioneered by Black men and women. I’m taking my people’s music back. We’re reframing it together in our way. The rhythm is the focal point. The blues is in there. Rock ‘n’ roll is definitely not dying.”

Now based in Nashville, Bluphoria band members include 19-year-old Dakota Landrum (rhythm guitar, background vocals), 21-year-old Rex Wolf (bass, background vocals), and 21-year-old Dani Janae (drums, background vocals).

Noah Vonne | Credit: Courtesy

On the bill at 8 p.m. is Noah Vonne, a Texas native who made her first studio recording at age 11. This led her to pursue music business in Nashville at Belmont University. While pursuing her studies, she honed her songwriting and live performance skills. She toured as the opening act for Shawn James on his national album release tour, The Dark & The Light, in 2019. In the fall of 2020, she moved to West Hollywood and began working on the production of her debut album with multi-platinum-selling musician, writer, and music producer Jimmy Messer. In 2022, Vonne released her debut LP We Weren’t Sober and landed a headline performance at the iconic Whisky a Go Go, played a sold-out show at the famed Troubadour, and opened on tour for KT Tunstall. For a taste of Vonne’s music, click here.

Lost Chord Guitars is located at 1576 Copenhagen Drive in Solvang. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Ages 21+, $10 suggested cover. All ticket sales are final. For more information, click here.