Nebula Dance Lab Presents ‘Perspectives’ at the Lobero in Santa Barbara

Founded in 2010 with the visionary goal of creating a platform for artists to unleash their creativity, Devyn Duex established Nebula Dance Lab — an organization pushing the boundaries of dance through avant-garde performances.

On October 26, at 7 p.m. at the Lobero Theatre, Nebula Dance Lab presents Perspectives, a premiere performance celebrating women artists from the 18th century to today. Renowned for their eloquent storytelling through dance, Nebula Dance Lab chose not a singular narrative but an anthology of ten remarkable women artists, each segment an ode to their unique brilliance.

The featured artists hail from diverse backgrounds, from the indomitable Mexican painter Frida Kahlo to the versatile American painter and pianist Pauline Powell Burns. Devyn Duex, Chloe Roberts, and Ashley Kohler-Reynolds, the creative masterminds, aspired to craft a show that would captivate and resonate with an adult audience.

The show features a cast of dancers from all over the United States. Choreographer Chloe Roberts skillfully weaves the works of women artists into dance. An adept dancer herself, Roberts will also be performing. Each movement is intentionally crafted like a brush stroke on a canvas – each interpretation is different.

“Art is really subjective,” Duex told me over the phone. “When someone looks at a painting or reads a poem, what you’re going to hear is probably different than what I’m going to hear. So you’ve got such a layered approach to this work.”

Before the main event, the accomplished State Street Ballet dancers from the pro track will set the stage along with a performance from The Dance Network. Nebula Dance Lab also harbors ambitious aspirations for this production and has even set its sights on taking the show to the grand stage of New York in the coming year, Duex shares.

Support goes a long way. Duex stressed the importance of keeping art alive and supporting local artists. “These artists put in so much time, from all their training years to working on the project. Giving these artists a chance to share their voices for an audience is a critical part of that.”

For more information and tickets, see lobero.org/events/nebula-dance-lab-2023-perspectives.