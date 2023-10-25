2023 Goleta Holiday Parade Returns to Old Townon Saturday, December 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club is pleased to announce that the 2023 Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade presented by Fuel Depot and Elks Lodge will take place on Saturday, December 2, 2023 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. in Old Town Goleta. The parade, which is a cherished holiday celebration for both locals and visitors alike, will travel along the traditional route on Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue. Boasting colorful floats, musical ensembles, spirited dance groups, and cheerful participants, the parade brings together family, friends, and a cross-section of community members. New this year, there will be a Holiday Window Decorating contest along the parade route in Old Town. Stay tuned for details.

Ed Holdren, President of the Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lion’s Club says, “The Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade holds a special place in our hearts, providing a chance for the community to unite and celebrate the holidays. It wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors, and we are incredibly grateful for their generous contributions and support. We also cannot do this without the help of volunteers and encourage anyone interested in volunteering to sign up on our website.”

While the Santa Barbara Elks Lodge and Fuel Depot have generously stepped forward as the presenting sponsors for this year’s parade, more sponsors are needed. There are a variety of sponsorship opportunities available, such as North Pole Diamond Sponsorships ($3000), Reindeer Platinum Sponsorships ($1500), Candy Cane Gold Sponsorships ($1000), Silver Bells Silver Sponsorship ($500), and more.

Community organizations, groups and individuals are encouraged to be part of the parade. The general entry fee is $45, and the school/non-profit entry fee is $30. The deadline for entry is November 17, so don’t miss out on the opportunity to join in on the festivities and support your local community.

For more information about how to volunteer, sponsor, or participate in the parade, please email goletaholidayparade@gmail.com or visit the website at www.goletaholidayparade.org.

Thanks for helping to make this the best Goleta Holiday Parade yet!