New Program Helps Seniors Build Skills for Self-Sufficiency, Lead More Active and Rewarding Lives

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara County, CA (Oct 24, 2023) – Seniors have a new resource to help them retain their independence, increase social interaction, and improve quality of life. Family Service Agency (FSA) has launched the innovative Program to Encourage Active, Rewarding Lives (PEARLS) to enhance older adults’ well-being. PEARLS aims to empower individuals with the skills and tools they need to thrive. PEARLS is free to Santa Barbara County residents 60 and older and is operated by FSA, which includes the Santa Maria Valley Youth & Family Center, and the Little House by the Park.

The program focuses on helping participants increase successful problem-solving, enabling them to approach life’s difficulties with greater confidence and effectiveness. PEARLS offers personalized support, allowing participants to work with trained professionals (coaches) who tailor their guidance to the senior’s unique needs and circumstances. Conversations take place in an older adult’s home or a community-based setting that is more accessible and comfortable for the senior. PEARLS also allows for coordination with their current health care providers where appropriate.

“Through one-by-one coaching, we help seniors address challenges they are experiencing. They make a problem list and we help them find solutions. That could be finding ways to increase social activity or connecting them to a community resource to help them access food,” said Megan Young, Senior Services Case Management Program Manager.

PEARLS is modeled after the original PEARLS program developed by the University of Washington. Funding is provided through a grant from the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission (MHSOAC).

To learn more, visit fsacares.org/pearls. Santa Barbara residents can call 805-965-1001 x 1408. Lompoc and Santa Maria seniors can call 805-735-4376 x 3801.

Liz Linde

Senior and Caregiver Services

805-965-1001 x1257

Visit us on the web and like us on Facebook!

Santa Maria Valley Youth & Family Center 1973 – 2023 Celebrating 50 years of service in the community