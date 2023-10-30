Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Car on Castillo Street Off-Ramp in Santa Barbara

A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on the Castillo Street off-ramp Saturday night.

In a statement released Monday morning, the California Highway Patrol reports that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the traffic lane at approximately 10:15 p.m. on October 28 when he was hit by a 2015 Honda Accord driving southbound on the off-ramp. The pedestrian — whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his family — suffered major injuries and was transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he later died.

Neither the 56-year-old Santa Barbara man driving the Honda nor his two passengers reported any injuries in the crash, according to the CHP. The CHP states that it does not suspect alcohol or drugs to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The off-ramp was closed for around two hours to conduct the investigation, which is ongoing.