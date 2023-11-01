Sheriff’s Office Investigating Early-Morning Homicide in Goleta

Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Detained ‘Person of Interest’ in Homicide Near Old Town Goleta

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office has detained a “person of interest” in a reported homicide early Wednesday morning in Old Town Goleta, according to Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Raquel Zick.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which Zick said occurred on Carson Street between Pine and Magnolia avenues near a business park in Old Town Goleta. The incident was called in at 6:42 a.m. Wednesday, and authorities shut down Carson Street for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (805) 681-4150, or to provide an anonymous tip, call (805) 681-4171 or visit sbsheriff.org.

No other details were provided regarding the victim or the person of interest detained in connection with the homicide.

“Sheriff’s detectives will share additional updates as they become available,” Zick said.