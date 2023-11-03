Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, Community Activist and Former Santa Barbara Poet Laureate, Placed in Hospice 

Friends of Family Soliciting Donations Through GoFundMe to Cover Medical and End-of-Life Expenses

For the past 38 years, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle — poet, historian, teacher, mentor, civil rights activist, and Human Being — has quietly but relentlessly done her utmost to keep the sky from falling on her adopted hometown of Santa Barbara while shining her own unwavering and distinctive light in ways to countless to mention. Two weeks ago, Rolle — after waging her arduous struggle with cancer — moved into Serenity House, a hospice care facility.

In the past year, however, Rolle managed to speak on various writers’ panels and to publish a picture book about Juneteenth, Free at Last: A Juneteenth Poem. In it, she would write, “I claim the church / black and white / Holy Ghost and Methodist,” adding:

I claim the music

Jesus and Porgy

I claim Sunday

And all the mornings

that come

…

I’ve got to claim

The heavens

I’ve got to claim

The trees

The maples and the oaks

The spreading chestnuts

The weeping willow

And

Water

Oh my, water

Magic elixir

And

Birds

…

And light

And hate

And love.

She ended the poem with the line, “I claim love.” For anyone touched by Rolle’s work, her family is soliciting donations through the GoFundMe page.