‘Time of Fear, Grief, and Suffering’: Santa Barbara County Passes Resolution ‘in Support of State of Israel’

In response to the mayhem in Gaza, the county supervisors voted unanimously in favor of a resolution declaring they stand “in support of the State of Israel,” while denouncing both anti-Semitism and Islamophobia, and highlighting the “peaceful coexistence of Jewish and Muslim community members here in Santa Barbara County as an expression of humanity coexisting peacefully together.” Receiving the proclamation was Rabbi Steve Cohen.

The resolution read, “Whereas we stand in solidarity with the State of Israel in its pursuit of security and peace and plead for the return of hostages to their families,” it added, “We encourage all parties to actively seek a negotiated solution that ensures the long-term security and stability of both Israel and its neighboring states.”

Supervisor Joan Hartmann brought the resolution before the supervisors, using language provided by Sheriff Bill Brown as a point of departure. In it, she noted that Santa Barbara leaders of Jewish and Islamic communities “have stood together in solidarity, together, in times of strife and tragedy by sharing meals together, marching, and rallying together, including during this difficult time of fear, grief, and suffering.”

No one from the Muslim community was on hand to comment.

Supervisor Bob Nelson said he normally doesn’t support resolutions dealing with issues outside the supervisors’ jurisdiction, but he said that events in Gaza demonstrate that “evil exists in the world,” adding that he would have supported even tougher language.

Supervisor Das Williams took issue with Israel’s critics from the left. “Those of us who still believe in peace and a two-state solution must recognize the right of Israel to exist to have a two-state solution.” In the meantime, he said, “Innocents on both sides of the border suffer.”